Terry McLaurin shares Ron Rivera’s encouraging message after loss

Terry McLaurin, in just his second NFL season, speaks well beyond his years.

While he plays like it too, it's important to have a young key contributor to have the larger picture in mind when experiencing tough losses like the one Washington suffered in Arizona on Sunday.

When asked about Ron Rivera's locker room message after the game, McLaurin had this to say.

"He just told me to continue to play my game, don't let the defenders dictate what I do on the field," McLaurin told NBC Sports Washington. "He just continued to encourage me throughout the game and after the game."

McLaurin finished with seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals defense. While the rest of the team wasn't able to find as much success, the explosive wide receiver certainly didn't let that get to him.

As for the message to the team as a whole, it's all about moving forward.

"That's what's great about this league. The great part about it is we get to learn from it tomorrow and come back next week with a new opponent," McLaurin said. "One thing that (Rivera) said that stuck with me was, 'It's tough to beat your opponent and yourself at the same time.'"

Washington will look to get back on track when the team travels to play the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.