Terry McLaurin sends jersey to J.K. Dobbins: 'I got your back always'

For the 2020 NFL season, the well-celebrated jersey swaps that take place across the league are different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players must ship their uniforms to an opponent rather than exchanging them on the field.

That didn't stop Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins from sharing in the special moment following the first NFL game in which the two faced off against one another.

On Instagram, Dobbins shared a story of the jersey McLaurin sent to him with a personal message. The two were teammates at Ohio State during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

"My brother JK," McLaurin wrote on the jersey. "So happy for you bro! Since Day 1 you've had what it takes to be great. Keep praying and working and the sky is the limit. I got your back always. Don't let up!"

Strong and kind words from McLaurin, it's clear that the two forged a strong bond in college that has only grown since they both took the next step to professional football.

So far, both are showing that they do have what it takes to be special in the NFL. McLaurin has followed up a solid rookie campaign by demonstrating that he is one of the best young talents in the game right now. While Dobbins is fighting for playing time in a crowded backfield in Baltimore, he's already made some impactful plays just four games into his career.

The future is bright for both, and it appears that they will be cheering one another on throughout.