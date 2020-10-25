Terry McLaurin says chemistry with Kyle Allen ‘is only going to continue’

McLaurin says chemistry with Allen ‘only going to continue’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Three games into Kyle Allen’s Washington career, the former undrafted quarterback has his first win with the organization. The Washington Football Team beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 on Sunday behind key contributions from several young players on offense.

Allen, 24, completed 15 of 25 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson (20 carries for 128 yards) and tight end Logan Thomas (four catches for 60 yards) each found the end zone as did second-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin (seven catches for 90 yards). The team finished with 397 total yards, setting a new season high for Washington.

NBC Sports Washington’s Trevor Matich asked McLaurin on Washington Postgame Live about how he thought Allen played against the Cowboys.

“The way he controlled this game, he didn’t take any chances,” McLaurin said. “He just took what the defense gave him and when we had a chance to make big plays, he executed them. I can’t say enough about him and I feel like the chemistry that we’re building him and I, and how we’re being as an offense, is only going to continue.”

Allen replaced 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins as the team’s starting quarterback in Week 5. He was pulled midway through that game with an injury, making Sunday’s win only his second full game of the season. McLaurin praised his quarterback for the rapport he’s built both with him and the rest of the offense.

“Kyle gives energy to the whole offense,” McLaurin said. “The confidence that we have in him is — it can’t be measured. The way he comes in each and every week, he’s talking to us on our pregame, first 15 plays. On Saturdays, just giving us pep talks, seeing what he’s seeing. He’s very vocal with the receivers so we know what page he’s trying to be on and I can’t state enough how much he knows this offense and gives comfortability for everyone.”