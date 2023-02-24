Terry McLaurin: Sam Howell’s first start against the Cowboys was a great first step

Head coach Ron Rivera has said that the Commanders plan to roll with second-year quarterback Sam Howell as QB1 when the team’s offseason program begins in April.

Howell mostly sat back and learned in his first season after being selected in the fifth round out of North Carolina. But he did help lead Washington to a 26-6 victory in Week 18 to end the regular season.

Receiver Terry McLaurin attended new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s introductory press conference on Thursday and in a media scrum after the session, the receiver expressed confidence in the young QB.

“His first start against the Cowboys was a great first step,” McLaurin said. “I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but I think just the way he handled himself from a demeanor standpoint, the way he prepared throughout that entire week against a really good defense, and the way he handled himself even when he had adversity during the game was outstanding for a guy [making] his first start at the end of the year.

“I know he’s working really hard, where he’s training right now, to be ready for the springtime. And I know the receivers, we’re excited to get ready to help him out.”

Howell finished that game 11-of-19 passing for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had five carries for 35 yards with a TD.

Howell’s touchdown pass went to McLaurin, as did arguably his best pass of the day — a 52-yard bomb down the right sideline to end the third quarter.

