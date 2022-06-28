Terry McLaurin reaches agreement on three-year extension

Another young receiver has landed big money.

The Commanders and Terry McLaurin have agreed to terms on a three-year extension, per multiple reports.

The accounts as to the numbers vary, a bit. The maximum value of the three-year extension is $71 million or $70 million, depending on which Twitter account you peruse.

He was due to make $3.04 million in 2022. He’ll make up to $74.04 million, or up to $75.04 million, over the next four years — barring another new deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McLaurin gets a $28 million signing bonus, and $34.6 million fully guaranteed at signing. Another $12.5 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2023.

The deal includes escalators of $250,000 for 2023, 2024, and 2025 for making it to the Pro Bowl the prior year, per Rapoport.

McLaurin had skipped the mandatory minicamp while awaiting his deal. Coach Ron Rivera had said he won’t be traded.

The McLaurin deal leaves D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, and Hollywood Brown as the last three accomplished fourth-year receivers without new contracts. Brown is under contract through 2023; the others are signed through 2022.

