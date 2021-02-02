Terry McLaurin says he couldn't play as long as Tom Brady even if he wanted to
Playing at 45? Tom Brady wants to, but Terry McLaurin will pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to win three road games in a row in order to make history and play in their home stadium for Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs.
Their first road win was a close one against Terry McLaurin and the Washington Football Team. McLaurin recently joined the Big Game Bound show to preview the big game - and was asked if he saw himself trying to play well into his 40s like Bucs ageless QB Tom Brady.
Like many of us, McLaurin thinks it's so cool to see Brady playing at his age and still at such a high level.
“When you look at what he’s done over the course of his career and still play in the Super Bowl with a different team the very next year. You can’t say he’s anything but the X factor” McLaurin says.
But when asked about if he sees himself in the same position as Brady, playing until age 45, McLaurin just laughed. No chance.
“[Quarterbacks] got a little bit of advantage on us. They may not get hit as much as us receivers," McLaurin said. "I don’t even think if I could, I would want to play past 45. I want to be able to run around with my kids and do something else in life”.
McLaurin shared from his own experience insights on what the Bucs defense did to him and his teammates in the NFC Wild Card game at FedEx Field last month and what Tampa Bay can do against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
“They pride themselves on stopping the run, I remember preparing for them that week and that was one of the things that they hung their hat on with Todd Bowles and that defensive crew. At the time they didn't have Devin Bush so I feel like they're a stronger defense than when we played them” McLaurin said. “They got some guys who can really rush the pass, they got great linebackers, and their DB’s have been playing better and better each week. I’m really interested to see what they can do against this high-powered Kansas City offense.”
There’s no shortage of playmakers in this matchup, and McLaurin said that he thinks that Sunday’s game will be a completely different game than the last time the two teams met up on Nov. 29, a 27-24 Chiefs' win.
“Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have really gained a lot of momentum since their last game against Kansas City," McLaurin said. "I feel like this game is going to be completely different than the game before.”