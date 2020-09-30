Terry McLaurin is playing way better than people realize and doing it on his own

Terry McLaurin is playing way better than people realize originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's well documented that Washington's quarterback play has been subpar this season, and that's what makes Terry McLaurin's sophomore season that much more impressive.

Through three games this year McLaurin ranks 7th among NFL wideouts with 16 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown. He's averaging nearly 17 yards-per-catch. And that's happening with arguably the worst quarterback play in the NFL.

Dwayne Haskins’ adjusted completion rate: 59.8%



Only 1 other QB has ever finished a season below 60% in the PFF era (since 2006):



🐎 Tim Tebow, 2011 pic.twitter.com/ZJCEEeJ3ou — PFF Washington (@PFF_Washington) September 29, 2020

Consider that, then consider this:

Terry McLaurin is on pace for 85 catches and 1,434 yards. As a rookie he went for 919 yards in 14 games. There's a lot made about how subpar #WashingtonFootball's skill group is, but they have a stud at WR.



He's been one of the league's better WR's since the start of last year. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 28, 2020

Well, how does this work? How can McLaurin post these gaudy totals without much help from the passer?

Here's how it works - McLaurin does it himself:

McLaurin is the ultimate team-first guy. He's not the type to talk about statistics or his ability to create after the catch, but that doesn't mean it's not happening.

Need an example of McLaurin's ability once the ball gets in his hands? Enjoy.