What was reported last week has now become official.

Receiver Terry McLaurin has signed his three-year contract extension with the Commanders, the team announced on Tuesday.

The deal will reportedly pay McLaurin a maximum value of $70-$71 million. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported McLaurin received a $28 million signing bonus and $34.6 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The Commanders sent out a video on social media along with the announcement, in which McLaurin thanked team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder for “this amazing opportunity for me and my family to come back and continue to try to lead this team to our goals this year.”

McLaurin has recorded 222 catches for 3,090 yards with 16 touchdowns since Washington took him in the third round of the 2019 draft. Last year, McLaurin caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards with five TDs.

Terry McLaurin officially signs new deal with Commanders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk