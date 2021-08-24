Terry McLaurin not voted as one of the NFL Network’s top 100 players

The NFL Network has revealed 90 of its top 100 players, and the list included two members of the Washington Football Team.

Defensive end Chase Young came in at No. 61 overall, while right guard Brandon Scherff was the No. 98 ranked player.

The players vote on the annual top 100 list and one Washington player not listed was wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

It’s a fair question to ask if McLaurin is one of the league’s top 100 players. For anyone who has watched him play over the first two years of his career, you definitely consider him one of the NFL’s top 100 players.

While McLaurin didn’t make the list, several wide receivers did, some of whom aren’t nearly the player McLaurin is. For instance, Cole Beasley of the Buffalo Bills was ranked No. 96 while Corey Davis of the New York Jets was ranked No. 91.

Are we kidding here?

Beasley has had a good career. He’s still a good NFL wide receiver. He’s nowhere close to McLaurin.

Meanwhile, Davis enters his fifth NFL season in 2021 and his first with the Jets. The Tennessee Titans picked Davis No. 5 overall back in 2017 and were so disappointed with his production they didn’t exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Davis had a career season in 2020, but is even a No. 1 wide receiver on his team? He wasn’t in Tennessee. It remains to be seen what his role will be with the Jets.

McLaurin is a No. 1 receiver. He does everything well. Now, he has a quarterback who will throw him the deep ball in Ryan Fitzpatrick.

It’s difficult to imagine McLaurin not being on this list next year.