Terry McLaurin named to NFL’s top 100 for the first time

The recognition keeps coming in for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

On Monday, McLaurin was named to the NFL Network’s top 100 players list, coming in at No. 94. It’s his first time on the list.

McLaurin signed a three-year extension last summer, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers at the time. He would catch 77 passes for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns.

In four NFL seasons — playing with 10 different starting quarterbacks — McLaurin has 299 receptions, 4,281 yards and 21 touchdowns. Imagine McLaurin’s numbers with stable quarterback play.

This offseason, McLaurin routinely ranked among the NFL’s top 10 wide receivers, with some having him as the best wide receiver in the NFC East, ahead of Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown.

McLaurin is set to catch passes from quarterback Sam Howell in 2023. If their Week 18 connection is a preview of the future, McLaurin could be making more big plays down the field this season.

