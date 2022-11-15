Terry McLaurin makes tremendous catch to set up Commanders field goal

Taylor Heinicke was at his best through almost three quarters as the Washington Commanders built a 23-14 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles at the Linc on Monday.

Heinicke connected with his favorite target, wideout Terry McLaurin, on a 42-yard pass play that led to a Joey Slye field goal.

The Washington scoring drives had eaten up 7:21, 6:30, 7:04, 1:06 (before the half), and 8:23.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire