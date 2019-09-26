Terry McLaurin is on the injury report, but that’s not the injury to freak out about

Redskins fans hearts likely skipped a beat when rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin landed on Thursday's injury report.

After practice, Washington head coach Jay Gruden revealed that McLaurin tweaked his hamstring.

Asked if the rookie's injury could keep him from being able to play Sunday in New York, Gruden replied, "I sure hope not."

Through three games, McLaurin has been the Redskins best offensive weapon and has scored a touchdown in each contest. For a fan base without much to cheer for during an 0-3 start, McLaurin is probably at the top of the list.

Washington's offense might have bigger, or at least beefier, problems Sunday in New York. Offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Chase Roullier missed practice on Thursday.

Scherff was spotted working out with trainers on the side practice fields, but Roullier was not present during the portion of practice open to the media. One source told NBC Sports Washington that Roullier looks "pretty damn doubtful" to play Sunday.



Without Roullier, expect Tony Bergstrom to get the start at center. The team would need to activate one of their rookie linemen as well, and maybe both, of Wes Martin and Ross Pierschbacher.

