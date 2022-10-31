Terry McLaurin: I had a lot of confidence I was coming down with that ball

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin grew up in Indianapolis watching Marvin Harrison catch passes for the Colts, so it was a special moment before Sunday’s game when Harrison approached him to pose for a photo together.

McLaurin added another special moment on the field during the game. The Commanders trailed the Colts 16-10 in the final minute when Taylor Heinicke threw a deep ball to McLaurin near the Colts end zone. McLaurin was well covered by Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but he outfought Gilmore for the ball to set up Heinicke’s game-winning touchdown run on the next play.

Head coach Ron Rivera said after the game that McLaurin would not “be denied” on the play and McLaurin said he had little doubt that he’d come out on top.

“I had a lot of confidence I was going to come down with that ball. . . . It’s kind of cool to be able to make that kind of play when earlier in my career, in college and stuff, I struggled with contested catches,” McLaurin said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Everyone in Washington likely shares McLaurin’s confidence in what he can do when the ball is in the air and that’s going to mean a lot more passes his way as the Commanders try to build on their current three-game winning streak.

