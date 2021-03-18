Terry McLaurin is fired up by Washington's addition of WR Curtis Samuel

McLaurin is fired up by Washington's addition of WR Samuel originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The signing of free agent wide receiver Curtis Samuel by Washington is something that will certainly have many excited.

The versatile pass-catcher adds a new, dynamic level to Washington's offense and provides the team with a more clear No. 2 option in the passing game moving into 2021.

However, no one may be more excited than Washington's No. 1 option, Terry McLaurin.

Following the news of the agreement, McLaurin took to Twitter to share his love for the move.

McLaurin isn't just ecstatic because Washington's offense just got an upgrade, but because he now gets to share the field with a good friend of his.

The two became close during their playing days at Ohio State, as they ended up being roommates early on in their college careers after being a part of the 2014 recruiting class. It was at OSU where they formed a bond and began working toward their dream of making it to the NFL.

More than that, there was a goal to one day put on the same jersey once again at the professional level.

We really talked about this in the dorms freshman year🔥 — Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) March 18, 2021

That dream has now become a reality, as McLaurin and Samuel will form a duo of receivers that give Washington an opportunity to build off a solid 2020 season.

From freshman dorms to NFL football, it's safe to say that McLaurin approves of Washington's latest move in free agency.