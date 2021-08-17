Terry McLaurin finally gets updated appearance in Madden 22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Terry McLaurin wasn't too happy with the creators of Madden 22 for how he looked in the game, so the folks over at EA Sports set things right.

During his first two years in the NFL, Madden gave McLaurin a "default" appearance in the game usually given to lesser-known players most fans aren't aware of.

But as he developed into one of the best receivers in the NFL, McLaurin thought he deserved a less "random" look this year. He asked, and Madden delivered.

Related: Washington players react to their Madden 22 ratings

As you can see, McLaurin is much more recognizable after the update and his rating jumped up from 88 to 89. Now, it's time to see if he can get that rating into the 90s.