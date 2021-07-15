Terry McLaurin falls just outside of ESPN’s top 10 wide receivers

Is Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin a top 10 wide receiver in all of the NFL?

Well, according to a recent list by ESPN, which ranks the top 10 players at every position, the Washington star falls just outside of the top 10.

McLaurin was one of nine wideouts to receive votes.

“Speed and intangibles make him a top-10 receiver,” said one AFC offensive coach about McLaurin.

If there is one position in the NFL that is crowded, it is wide receiver. Players like Odell Beckham Jr., Calvin Ridley, Justin Jefferson and Allen Robinson were among the receivers ranked just outside the top 10 along with McLaurin.

The usual suspects topped the list, with Green Bay’s Davante Adams coming in at No. 1 with DeAndre Hopkins of Arizona right behind him.

In his second NFL season in 2020, McLaurin recorded 87 receptions for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns. He put up those numbers despite receiving most of the attention from defenders and with shaky quarterback play.

There’s no reason to believe McLaurin can’t be even better in 2021 with Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing him the football. If anything, Fitzpatrick will give his wide receivers plenty of chances to make plays down the field.

The ESPN series of the top 10 players at every position is voted on by a combination of league executives, coaches, scouts and players.