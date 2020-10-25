Terry McLaurin DUSTS Cowboys corner one play after corner got in his face

McLaurin DUSTS Cowboys CB one play after corner got in his face originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team fans have been desperate for a long touchdown throw this season. On Sunday, they finally got one.

In the second quarter of Washington's Week 7 matchup with the Cowboys, Kyle Allen connected with Terry McLaurin for a 52-yard scoring strike.

That's correct — A Burgundy and Gold quarterback threw a pass really far, and that pass was then caught by another guy wearing Burgundy and Gold for six points.

Here's video of the highlight, just so you can be sure that it happened:

Things actually get better from there, though.

On the play before, Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs was seen pushing and talking to McLaurin:

Trevon Diggs was trash talking Terry Mclaurin and Terry Mclaurin burns him for a 52 yard TD the very next play💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/mI2MpNhdc5 — 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐧 (𝟓-𝟏) (@FolesToRobinson) October 25, 2020

It's a good thing Diggs got his conversation in with McLaurin when he did, because on the touchdown, the receiver ended up too far ahead of the defender for any sort of chat :)