Terry McLaurin: ‘That’s as bad as it gets’

Much like Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been a part of some tough losses since entering the NFL.

After the Commanders were dominated by the Chicago Bears, 40-20, on Thursday Night Football, Allen offered a blunt assessment of Washington’s defense.

“Defense just played like s–t,” Allen said.

Remember, the Bears entered Thursday having lost 14 consecutive games and hadn’t won in almost a full calendar year. Like his fellow captain, McLaurin shared his thoughts on the latest disappointing defeat.

“That’s as bad as it gets,” McLaurin said. “The last two times we’ve been at home hasn’t been good.”

Two weeks ago, the Commanders lost to the Buffalo Bills, 37-3.

“A lot of people, myself included, we all got to get better.”

The Commanders get extra time off by playing on Thursday night before reporting back to work on Tuesday. While the time off is necessary for players to heal, it’s also a time for them to self-evaluate.

McLaurin was then asked how this loss compared to others he’s been a part of since entering the NFL with Washington in 2019.

“It’s been quite a few, but it’s definitely up there,” he said. “They came in and beat us, honestly.”

McLaurin was then made aware of Magic Johnson’s tweet that the Commanders played with “no intensity or fire.”

The star wideout agreed with Johnson.

“Probably say that’s pretty fair,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what your intentions are; it’s what you put out there on the field. I know we don’t have a lazy bunch; I know we don’t have a non-intentioned group of guys, but that showing is not reflective of us, but that’s who we are. We put that on tape, so I think that’s a pretty fair assessment.”

Next up for the Commanders is the Atlanta Falcons as Washington looks to snap a three-game losing streak.

