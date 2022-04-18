Terry McLaurin to attend Commanders offseason program but skip on-field work while seeking new contract

The Washington Commanders begin the voluntary portion of their offseason program Monday, and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be in attendance.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, McLaurin is among a group of standout wide receivers entering their fourth season, which will skip the on-field portion of the voluntary workouts, which begin after the 2022 NFL draft.

Schefter clarified McLaurin’s status in a follow-up tweet, stating that as a team leader, McLaurin will report to the beginning of Washington’s offseason program.

McLaurin is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and can negotiate with the Commanders on a contract extension for the first time in his career.

As a team leader, Terry McLaurin still will be reporting to the team’s off-season program that opens today while his contract situation remains unresolved, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

It’s unclear if the other wideouts mentioned will report for voluntary work before the on-field work begins next month.

For a player seeking a new contract, McLaurin skipping the on-field portion of voluntary workouts is normal. His being present for the start of the offseason program is a win for head coach Ron Rivera. While one can debate which of the young wideouts are the best, no player means more to his franchise than McLaurin does to Washington. There is something to Schefter tweeting about McLaurin being a “team leader.”

Washington fans should not worry. As Rivera has stated, McLaurin is a priority for the Commanders, and as many have pointed out, if something does happen, look for it to happen around training camp.

Remember, Jonathan Allen and Logan Thomas signed extensions just before camp began last summer.