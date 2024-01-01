Terry McLaurin on 49ers: I hope to be part of something like that in my career

Sunday's game at FedEx Field featured two teams going in very different directions.

The 49ers showed why they are on their way to the playoffs as the NFC's top seed by shutting the Commanders out in the second half of a 27-10 win. The Commanders are now 4-12 and headed toward an offseason that's likely to feature a lot of upheaval starting with a coaching change.

Washington's only touchdown on Sunday was scored by wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has been a bright spot amid a lot of losing over the last five seasons. After Sunday's loss, McLaurin looked at the Commanders' opponent and said he hopes to experience the kind of success that the Niners are enjoying at some point in his career.

“It's definitely tough. I mean, you want to be a part of something that sustainable and you're winning and competing at a high level," McLaurin said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "You know, they've got a great staff over there. They've got great players. You can tell they love playing together. . . . Hopefully, I can be a part of something like that, but I'm just focused on myself, my world and my journey and I'm going to keep working to be the best player I can be.''

McLaurin isn't the only person with the Commanders who is looking for that kind of success in the future and the team's decisions in the coming weeks will help determine if that will be in the cards in the years to come.