Terry McLaurin 26-yard touchdown gives Commanders 7-0 lead over Eagles

It's spooky season and Scary Terry has found the end zone.

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin opened the scoring in Sunday's game against Washington with a 26-yard touchdown reception, giving the Commanders a 7-0 lead.

After the division rivals traded punts to open the game, running back Brian Robinson got Washington in position to score with a 29-yard run down to Philadelphia's 26.

On the next play, quarterback Sam Howell fired down the left sideline to McLaurin who was able to go up and get the pass in the end zone for the score.

It was McLaurin's second touchdown of the season — his first since the win over Denver back in Week 2.

But the Commanders will be without backup center Ricky Stromberg for the rest of the game, as he’s been ruled out with a knee injury.