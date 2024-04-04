Terry McDonough also must pay Cardinals despite $3M award

The arbitration between the Arizona Cardinals and former team executive Terry McDonough concluded. After the arbitrator dismissed all McDonough’s original claims of wrongful termination and retaliation, the Cardinals were ordered to pay him a $3 million award for defamatory comments made publicly after he filed the grievance.

However, McDonough was hit with a ruling as well.

While the team must pay him $3 million, according to Pro Football Talk, McDonough must pay the Cardinals $45,000.

$25,000 of the amount is to pay the Cardinals for lawyers’ fees, as all his original claims were dismissed. The other $20,000 was a sanction against him for breaking the confidentiality order as part of the case, investigation and hearing.

McDonough sent a pair of emails to PFT’s Mike Florio and, while Florio says he did not solicit them and did not open the messages, it was enough to violate the order.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire