Terry Francona undergoes heart procedure, won't manage AL in the All-Star Game

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will not be managing the American League in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Miami, Florida. Francona underwent a heart procedure on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic, and will be using the All-Star break to recover. He’s expected to return to managing on July 14.

Here’s the statement released by the Indians:

Here's the latest on Terry Francona. pic.twitter.com/86NKn6OF2Z — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 7, 2017





Thursday afternoon at the Cleveland Clinic, Terry Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat). The arrhythmia was detected through diligent monitoring of Terry’s heart rhythm over the past several weeks. Terry is resting comfortably at the Cleveland Clinic following the successful cardiac procedure. Terry is expected to make a full recovery and will be discharged within the next day or two. It is expected he will resume managing the team beginning Friday, July 14 and Major League Baseball has been informed he will not manage the All-Star Game in Miami. The Cleveland Indians Organization would like to express sincere gratitude to the entire staff of professionals at the Cleveland Clinic for their care and treatment of Terry.

The surgery came after several weeks of escalating health problems for Francona. He was first hospitalized on June 13 with light-headedness and a rapid heart rate, and had to go back on June 26 with the same symptoms. Both times, Francona had been in the middle of managing games when he left. Francona made a third trip to the hospital on July 4, and he also missed July 5 for more tests. Those tests presumably led up to the July 6 surgery.

The American League team won’t have to manage itself in the All-Star Game (though that would be kind of awesome). MLB already has a succession plan in place.

Indians bench coach Brad Mills to manage AL All-Star team, assisted by team’s coaching staff and Rays manager Kevin Cash. — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2017





Brad Mills had already been filling in for Francona during his recent hospital trips, and he will manage the Indians’ final three games before the break. Mills is definitely the logical choice: the two are close friends, and Mills had been on Tito’s coaching staffs in Philadelphia and Boston before their current gigs in Cleveland.

Support for Francona has been pouring in from everywhere. The Indians got the ball rolling, of course.

We will have cards on the concourse tonight for fans to sign to wish Terry well. pic.twitter.com/VttuNyKInB — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 7, 2017





Here's to a speedy recovery for Terry Francona. We know you'll be back in no time, Tito!#TeamOhio pic.twitter.com/5PJSwQ6pib — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 7, 2017





The Yankees want to send their best to Tito & his family. We're hoping for a speedy recovery and can't wait to see him back in dugout soon. https://t.co/6ZFzn87nAa — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 7, 2017





Get well soon, Terry! We’re thinking about you! https://t.co/2X0QXRgLBv — Phillies (@Phillies) July 7, 2017





The Goldpanners would like to wish a speedy recovery to our friend and 1978 Panner OF, @Indians Mgr Terry Francona. Get well soon Tito! — Alaska Goldpanners (@RealGoldpanners) July 7, 2017





Good thoughts please for one of the great people in sports: my friend Terry Francona. The @indians (positive) statement on his health pic.twitter.com/wv2kD0nJbf — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 7, 2017





And we here at Big League Stew feel no differently. We wish Terry Francona a full and speedy recovery.

More MLB coverage at Yahoo Sports: