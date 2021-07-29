Terry Francona steps away from Indians for rest of season to focus on health

The Cleveland Indians will finish the 2021 season without their manager.

The club announced Thursday that manager Terry Francona is stepping away from his managerial duties for the rest of the season to "focus on his health and recover." Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over as manager in his stead,

Terry Francona will step away from managerial duties for the remainder of the 2021 season to focus on his health and recovery.



DeMarlo Hale will assume managerial duties for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/wDO9xRVuya — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 29, 2021

Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports that Francona will have his left hip replaced on Monday and will have a permanent rod put in his foot five or six weeks later. Francona had previously undergone surgery on the big toe of that foot to combat a staph infection.

More from Yahoo Sports: