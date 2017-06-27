Terry Francona once again leaves a game due to illness

For the second time in two weeks, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona left a game when he wasn’t feeling well.

Last night he left Cleveland’s 15-9 win over the Texas Rangers sometime before the fourth inning. He was evaluated by the medical staff and was said to be fine, but he did not return to the game. Francona was briefly hospitalized on June 13 following a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to similar symptoms. He returned to work the following night.

Francona experienced some chest pains and had an elevated heart rate that caused him to leave a game early last season. In 2005 a similar episode caused him to miss three games while managing the Red Sox. He also has a history of embolisms and blood clots, some of which have hospitalized him in the past.

Back in spring training he said this:

“It gets harder and harder physically. It really does. It takes me longer to recharge every year . . . I’ve had a lot of surgeries, a lot of health problems. It just takes a toll on you. I love [the game of baseball]. I really do, but I can’t see myself doing something else. But there is going to come a day when I feel like I’m shortchanging the team or the organization. That’s not fair. “Even now, during batting practice, I’ll come in and get off my feet a little bit. I think everybody understands. But when there comes a day when it gets in the way, I’m going to have to pull back, and it’s not because I don’t love managing. You have to have a certain amount of energy to do this job right.”

Here’s hoping that’s still far off in the future.

Follow @craigcalcaterra