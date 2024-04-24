Terry Fontenot: You definitely feel Kirk Cousins' impact

Kirk Cousins hasn't been a Falcon for long but he's already had a positive effect on the building.

During his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, General Manager Terry Fontenot was asked about the quarterback's impact through the first few weeks of the offseason program.

"It’s been great,” Fontenot said. “He really hit the ground running. We knew the excitement about Kirk Cousins is he’s a multiplier on and off the field. We know that. So, when he gets into the building, and the training room — and really everything’s over there right now. It’s all together, and it’s really cool, but the training room and the weight room, on the field activities, the meeting room. He truly is [a multiplier]. The work that he does. He sits right in the front of Raheem’s meeting. Notes, everything, he’s like a nerd up there. He’s obsessed with it. That’s been great.

“The exciting thing about him is we know his makeup and his mentality, and we know that it fits what we’re about and this culture that we’ve been working hard to build. So, you definitely feel the impact.”

Cousins is still rehabbing the torn Achilles he suffered during the 2023 season, but has said he's expecting to be "full speed" by training camp.

“[W]e know that he’s going to take advantage of anything that he can do to get himself ready to go and in peak condition and he’s going to do that,” Fontenot said, adding that the team draws comfort from that.

In eight games last year, Cousins completed 70 percent of his throws for 2,331 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.