Terry Dischinger, one of Purdue basketball’s all-time greats, dies at 82

One of Purdue basketball’s all-time greats has died.

A three-time NBA all-star and 1960 Olympic gold medalist, Terry Dischinger was a three-time All-American from 1960-62, including a consensus All-American in his final two seasons. He was 82.

Dischinger helped bring national prominence to coach Ray Eddy’s program as a high-volume scorer and rebounder, elevating the Boilermakers as high as sixth in the Associated Press poll during the 1961-62 season, leading a deep and talented Big Ten that included Indiana’s Jimmy Rayl, Iowa’s Don Nelson and Ohio State’s John Havlicek and Jerry Lucas in points that season.

In his three seasons playing for Purdue – freshmen were ineligible to play until 1972 – Dischinger scored 1,979 points, sixth most in Purdue history, and averaged 28.3 career points per game, including 30.3 in 1961-62. His 958 career rebounds rank only behind Joe Barry Carroll and his 13.7 career rebounding average tops Purdue’s record book. Dischinger has the top three individual rebounds per game averages in Purdue history.

One of just five Purdue players to post 600 points and 300 rebounds in a single season, Dischinger is the only one to accomplish the feat three times.

After his Purdue career, Dischinger was selected eighth overall by the Chicago Zephyrs (now the Washington Wizards) in the 1962 NBA draft. Dischinger won NBA Rookie of the Year in 1963 after averaging 25.5 points, 8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Dischinger played nine seasons in the NBA during a career that saw a two-year hiatus from 1965-67 due to military service with the U.S. Army.

The Terre Haute native and 1958 graduate of Garfield High School was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989. Dischinger’s 1960 U.S. Olympic team was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2019, Dischinger was elected into the College Basketball Hall of Fame. Dischinger also is a member of the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame and National Federation of High Schools Hall of Fame.

After basketball, Dischinger went into a career in dentistry.

