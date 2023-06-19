Terry Bradshaw vs Ben Roethlisberger: Who is the greatest Steelers QB of all time?

There is no denying who the two greatest quarterbacks are in Pittsburgh Steelers franchise history. Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger are head and shoulders ahead of whoever you want to call the No. 3 quarterback on the list. We’ve done our own but the debate about 3-5 could go on forever.

Having said that, there is a great deal of debate about No. 1 and No. 2. Much of the discussion centers on Super Bowl wins compared to stats when it comes to Bradshaw vs Roethlisberger. Let’s make a case for both.

Bradshaw is an absolute icon. He’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and went 4-0 in Super Bowls. Bradshaw was Super Bowl MVP in two of those games. The trademark of Bradshaw’s game was hig biggest performances typically came in the most important games which overshadowed rather mundane stats on a run-heavy team led by a dominant defense.

For Roethlisberger, he made it to three Super Bowls himself, going 2-1 in those games. Roethlisberger was Rookie of the Year, twice the league passing leader and owns every franchise passing record.

