Terry Bradshaw thinks the Rams need to trade for Lions QB Matthew Stafford

On the Week 13 FOX Sports pregame show, analyst and Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw made a bold declaration. Bradshaw said the Los Angeles Rams need to make a trade to get Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Bradshaw was riffing in the context of talking about the Rams, not the Lions. In noting the recent struggles of Rams QB Jared Goff and the apparent friction between Goff and head coach Sean McVay, Bradshaw boldly declared that McVay needs to “sit his (expletive) down” because the Rams “cannot win with the way (Goff) is playing right now.”

After noting Goff’s $134 million contract being problematic, Bradshaw proposed a solution. Matthew John Stafford.

“There’s a quarterback out there named Matthew Stafford. And if you could, I would make a move to get rid of the one you’ve got and bring in Stafford,” Bradshaw stated.

The other members of the FOX panel, including Jimmy Johnson and Michael Strahan, laughed off Bradshaw’s rant.