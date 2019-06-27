Terry Bradshaw: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger 'ain't that good'

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger scored three touchdowns in a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Sam Ehlinger has not won over Terry Bradshaw. Or maybe Bradshaw simply just hasn’t watched Ehlinger all that much.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers QB and current NFL on Fox analyst was at his alma mater Louisiana Tech on Thursday and offered his thoughts on the Longhorns. Texas hosts Louisiana Tech in Week 1.

Terry Bradshaw, shots fired.



On Texas QB Sam Ehlinger:



"He ain't that good."



(*By 5-A he means 5-star) pic.twitter.com/ZNkU8fU7dA — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) June 27, 2019

“I never understood why players would want to go and stack up, like Texas — we open up with Texas this year,” Bradshaw said. “And one year they signed three [5-star] quarterbacks. Two are now gone. And the one that’s playing, he ain’t that good. And I’m like really, [5-star], you watch them throw the football and you’re like man alive — like they go there and they can’t throw the football. I’ll take our boys any day.”

Let’s get this out of the way. Bradshaw is clearly being a homer. And he can be a homer because he doesn’t cover college football. And oh boy, does that lack of college football knowledge come through in his comments.

First off, Bradshaw kept saying “5-A” and not “5-star” in his comments. Second, Ehlinger was a four-star recruit and the No. 5 dual-threat QB in the class of 2017. Third, he was the only QB in his recruiting class. While Shane Buechele and Cameron Rising have transferred, Buechele was in the class ahead of Ehlinger and Rising was one of two QBs in the class behind Ehlinger. Neither were five-star recruits either.

Fourth, teams like Alabama and Clemson have become powerhouses because they attract so many four and five-star players. Recruiting rankings aren’t everything, but it’s no secret that team success is correlated with the number of stud recruits you have.

And finally, Ehlinger became one of the better quarterbacks in college football in 2018. Sure, he was overshadowed by Kyler Murray in the Big 12, but everyone was overshadowed by Murray. Ehlinger completed nearly 65 percent of his passes, averaged over 7.5 yards per passing attempt and threw just five interceptions.

Is he an NFL-ready passer? No. But he’s a very good college quarterback who also rushed for 16 touchdowns a season ago. And don’t be surprised if he shows just how good of a QB he is in Week 1 when he throws for five touchdowns in a Texas romp over the Bulldogs to prove Bradshaw wrong.

After all, the last time Ehlinger played a team nicknamed Bulldogs, he completed 70 percent of his passes and rushed for three touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl. And Georgia is a hell of a lot better than Louisiana Tech.

