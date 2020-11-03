Terry Bradshaw tells Alex Smith he 'couldn't even watch' him take the field again

Terry Bradshaw on his emotional reaction to Alex Smith's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Terry Bradshaw, like many fans watching, was terrified when he saw Washington Football quarterback Alex Smith take the field for the first time since a devastating injury in 2018 last month against the Rams.

"I couldn't turn it down" Today on Kelly, Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith and wife @LizBSmith11 discuss his miraculous return to the field after a life-threatening injury, and how their road to recovery inspired them to pay it forward pic.twitter.com/ALfx1ihvud — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) November 3, 2020

"I couldn't watch," Bradshaw told Smith in an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday.

"... I didn't want you playing after what you've been through. I did not want to see you on that football field."

Like Bradshaw, many of us had the same feelings.

The former quarterback and current NFL analyst went on to ask Smith why he had to go back on the field and not just hang up his cleats.

Smith said there was a time when he didn't think he would ever want to either.

"I get it. I definitely understand. There was a long time when I couldn't even think about getting back on that field and getting tackled again ... I also spent a lot of sleepless nights and a lot of days sitting in a wheelchair, in a hospital bed, wondering if and what I'd ever be able to do again," Smith explained.

He said he was blessed by the progress that had made in the science and practice behind his recovery. And then, he started being more comfortable with the idea.

"I really felt like, how often do you get presented with something like this in life?" he said. "I couldn't turn it down".