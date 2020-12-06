Terry Bradshaw suggests Rams should trade for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams signed Jared Goff to a contract extension before the 2019 season, locking him up for the foreseeable future with a $134 million deal. He hasn’t exactly lived up to that deal since, but it’s obvious Goff isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

That didn’t stop Terry Bradshaw from making a crazy suggestion on FOX’s pregame show in Week 13. He thinks the Rams should trade for Matthew Stafford, who’s name has been brought up as a potential trade chip in the upcoming offseason.

“There’s a quarterback out there named Matthew Stafford. And if you could, I would make a move to get rid of the one you’ve got and bring in Stafford,” Bradshaw said, as transcribed by Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire.

Bradshaw has not been impressed with the way Goff has played. He even said the Rams “cannot win with the way he is playing right now,” adding that Sean McVay should “sit his (expletive) down.”

McVay said he never considered benching Goff when he struggled against the 49ers and Dolphins, and there’s no reason to believe the Rams will make a quarterback change at any point soon.

It was a somewhat ridiculous suggestion by Bradshaw, especially with Goff’s contract being problematic. If the Rams cut him next year, they’d take on $65 million in dead money. Even a trade after June 1 would leave the Rams with more than $22 million in dead money in 2021 and 2022 combined.

Goff isn’t going anywhere, and the Rams certainly aren’t going to trade for Stafford.