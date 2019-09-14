Terry Bradshaw 'can't stand' Antonio Brown: 'I wouldn't throw to him'

Terry Bradshaw is not a fan of Antonio Brown. Not one bit.

Bradshaw, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and current NFL analyst on Fox, slammed Brown on Friday after his tumultuous summer — one that resulted in the wide receiver landing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

“I had no idea [the Steelers] catered to Brown as much as they supposedly did,” Bradshaw said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I can’t stand players like Antonio Brown.”

Bradshaw took it a step further. If Brown were on his team, Bradshaw would never get him the ball.

“I wouldn’t throw to him,” Bradshaw said, via the Tribune-Review.

Brown showed out on the field for the Steelers, recording six consecutive seasons with more than 1,200 receiving yards at the end of his time in Pittsburgh. Yet how the 31-year-old has acted in recent months since his departure from the Steelers has completely distracted from anything he’s ever done on the field.

In just his short time with the Oakland Raiders, Brown suffered a weird frozen feet injury, went on an extremely long battle against the NFL about his old, unsafe helmet, threatened his general manager, apologized to the team after they threatened to suspend him and then requested his release — which the team later granted him. While he signed with the Patriots just hours after that release, multiple sexual assault allegations against him surfaced just days later.

NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw “can’t stand” players like Antonio Brown, and wouldn’t throw to him if he were on his team. (AP/Steven Senne)

It’s that extra baggage, Bradshaw said, that makes him not want to have anything to do with Brown — even knowing how good he can be on the field.

In fact, he wishes the Steelers dumped Brown years ago.

“Winning football games is all about the team and all about players caring about one another and everybody pulling together, not pulling apart,” Bradshaw said, via the Tribune-Review. “You can’t have Antonio Brown for all the greatness that they are — do you want the baggage that goes with that crap? I wouldn’t.

“I’m glad they got rid of him and I’m upset now that I knew he got away … [with what] he was doing there. I wish the heck they would have gotten rid of him a long time ago.”

As for Brown’s future in the league?

“Let New England have him,” Bradshaw said, via the Tribune-Review. “Maybe he becomes Billy Graham, I don’t know. I seriously doubt it, seriously doubt it.

“I’m not pulling for him, I can promise you that.”

