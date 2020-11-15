Terry Bradshaw predicts the Steelers will finish undefeated originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Terry Bradshaw believes the Pittsburgh Steelers will go undefeated this season.

During FOX's Thursday Night Football coverage Bradshaw said, "As long as Ben [Roethlisberger] is healthy, they will not lose another football game."

Big Ben is coming off a season-ending elbow injury a year ago. This season, Roethlisberger has been in his groove throwing for 1,934 yards, 18 TDs, and just 4 INTs.

The question is can he stay healthy? In the last five seasons, Roethlisberger has only played all 16 games once.

"The only way the Pittsburgh Steelers lose a football game is if they just have a letdown," Bradshaw said. "They almost had one in Dallas, that was kind of a wake up call."

That wake-up call Bradshaw referenced was a near disaster in Week 9. The Steelers put up 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to comeback and beat a Cowboys team decimated by injuries and starting their fourth-string quarterback.

The Steelers finish out their regular season against the Jacksonville, Baltimore, Washington, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Cleveland.

One team that hopes to spoil the Steelers undefeated season is the Baltimore Ravens.

The two teams played earlier this month with the Steelers getting the win, 28-24. But the two rivals will meet again on Thanksgiving Day for the battle of the top of the AFC North.

Bradshaw either jinxed his former team or fired them up to finish undefeated.