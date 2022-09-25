Terry Bradshaw changes his mind about Dallas Cowboys. What is he saying now?

A week ago, former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw used the term “chaos” to describe the Dallas Cowboys. He then said they had no chance to beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the Cowboys beat Cincinnati 20-17, Bradshaw back-pedaled his comments on the Cowboys on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show this week.

Suddenly, he likes the Cowboys.

“Cooper Rush is in the NFL,” Bradshaw said. “If he’s in the NFL, he can play. Last week, Cooper Rush did just that. He played well. They get their great receiver (Michael) Gallup back this week. The Cowboys are loaded. They don’t run the ball well, but (with defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn, that defense is awesome.”

Wow. What a change in attitude in one week.

The Cowboys (1-1) play the New York Giants (2-0) on Monday night in East Rutherford, N.J.