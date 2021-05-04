Terry Bradshaw calls Aaron Rodgers ‘weak’ after Packers fallout originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Aaron Rodgers-Packers saga apparently has reached a tipping point for Terry Bradshaw.

The Steelers’ Hall of Famer didn’t mince his words when discussing Rodgers’ future on WFAN’s Moose and Maggie Monday.

Bradshaw called Rodgers “weak” for reportedly wanting out of Green Bay and questioned whether the Packers quarterback should even continue playing football.

“Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You’re 38. Go ahead and retire. See you later. I mean, I’m really strong about stuff like that, and it just makes him look weak.” Bradshaw said on the show.

"Well, obviously he doesn’t need the money, so he probably should just retire and go do Jeopardy!”

Rodgers hasn’t publicly addressed rumors of a potential trade. He was spotted last Saturday enjoying the Kentucky Derby but declined to comment on air to NBC Sports' Mike Tirico.

But if you ask Bradshaw, the Packers have their hands tied.

“[Rodgers] really put them in a pickle. Green Bay is really in a pickle. If he retires, then that takes care of that. They can’t trade him. If they trade him, they’re gonna lose too much money.”

Packers CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement on the team’s website that Green Bay “remains committed” to Rodgers in 2021 and beyond.

But is Rodgers committed to them?

That remains to be seen as the 2021 NFL offseason continues to roll on