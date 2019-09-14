Terry Bradshaw blasts Antonio Brown: 'I wouldn't throw to him'

Think Antonio Brown had problems with Ben Roethlisberger?

He should be thankful he wasn't around a generation earlier to play for another Steelers quarterback.

Pittsburgh Hall of Fame QB and FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw didn't hold back on his disdain for Brown, who wore out his welcome after nine seasons with the Steelers and only a few weeks with the Oakland Raiders, only to wind up signing with the Patriots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brown broke most of the Steelers receiving records set by Bradshaw targets John Stallworth and Lynn Swann in the '70s and '80s, but in an interview with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Bradshaw sounded pleased Brown wasn't around in his day.

"I wouldn't throw to him," Bradshaw said.

"Let New England have him," he said. "Maybe he becomes [the late Reverend] Billy Graham, I don't know. I seriously doubt it, seriously doubt it.

"I'm not pulling for him, I can promise you that.

"Winning football games is all about the team and all about players caring about one another and everybody pulling together, not pulling apart," Bradshaw said, warning that the controversy that led to Brown's exits from the Steelers and Raiders will surface in New England. "You can't have Antonio Brown for all the greatness that they are, do you want the baggage that goes with that crap? I wouldn't."

Two days after signing with the Patriots, Brown was hit with a civil lawsuit from a former trainer who accuses him of sexual assault and rape. He traveled with the Pats to Miami and is expected to make his debut with New England Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.

Story continues

"I cannot emphasize how I cannot stand and have a disdain totally for players like that," Bradshaw said. "I don't want any part of them. I wouldn't like them. They would hate me if they were on our team. They would hate me because I wouldn't throw to him.

"I will not put up with that kind of behavior. You don't win with it. Why haven't we [the Steelers] won more Super Bowls? There is talent, [but] it's just guys like him. Let him go and his brand and whatever it is he's doing."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Terry Bradshaw blasts Antonio Brown: 'I wouldn't throw to him' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston