Is Terry Bradshaw the best 1st-round pick in Steelers franchise history?

If you were to make a Mount Rushmore of the greatest players in Pittsburgh Steelers history, who it include? The names you put on this one are going to be guys the Steelers have drafted, many of which from the first round but which one is the best? The 33rd Team put out its list of the best first-round pick for every NFL franchise.

And for the Steelers, well they got it wrong.

They chose quarterback Terry Bradshaw as Pittsburgh’s best first-round pick. But the reality is, without defensive tackle Joe Greene, the pick of Bradshaw a year later far less meaningful. Greene is the greatest player in franchise history regardless of round selected in and is the play who single-handedly turned a wallowing franchise into one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.

But let’s hear from Steeler Nation. Who is the best first-round pick in franchise history? Let us know in the comments below.

The best decision every franchise has made in the draft ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/g3szzhKa5v — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 12, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

33rd Team calls Huey Richardson the Steelers biggest draft mistake Steelers announce the release of LB Jamir Jones Steelers could right the wrong of the 2019 NFL draft with 1 trade

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire