Terry Bowden taking leave of absence to take care of father Bobby after cancer diagnosis

Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden is stepping away from his duties to be with his ailing father — legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden, according to the News-Star.

Bobby revealed in July he was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. A day after that announcement, Terry said his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Terry told the News-Star thankful for the good memories he's had with Bobby.

“There’s a spiritual side of me that thanks God for all the good times I’ve had with my father,” Bowden told the News-Star. "We’ve known for a couple weeks that it was terminal. As it gets closer, we’re thankful that it hasn’t been a difficult or painful process for him.

Terry joined Louisiana-Monroe after a few years away from coaching. The team went 0-10 in 2020. While Terry is out, Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, who was a head coach at West Virginia and Michigan.

Bobby Bowden led FSU to two national championships

Bobby Bowden, 91, is regarded as one of the most successful college football coaches of all time. He put together an unofficial record of 357-124-4 in 40 seasons as a coach. His most successful stretch came at Florida State University, where Bowden reached a bowl game in his final 28 seasons with the team. Bowden also led Florida State to two national championships — in 1993 and 1999.

Terry Bowden will take time off to take care of his father Bobby. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

