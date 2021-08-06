Terry Bowden misses start of Louisiana-Monroe football practice to be with ailing dad Bobby Bowden

MONROE, La. — Louisiana-Monroe began preseason practice Friday without new coach Terry Bowden, who was in Tallahassee, Florida, spending time with his ailing father, Florida State legend Bobby Bowden.

Rich Rodriguez, ULM’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, will serve as interim head coach until Terry Bowden returns. The Bowden family announced in July that Bobby, who transformed the Seminoles into a national power, had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

“There’s a spiritual side of me that thanks God for all the good times I’ve had with my father,” Bowden told the Monroe News-Star. "We’ve known for a couple weeks that it was terminal. As it gets closer, we’re thankful that it hasn’t been a difficult or painful process for him.

“The knowledge that with Rich here and us being close, I have no problem turning it over to him because he’s done it almost as long as I have. I’m comfortable enough in my shoes to let him step in and know that our program will run smoothly.”

Terry Bowden is in his first year as head coach of Louisiana-Monroe.

Rodriguez, a former coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, has extensive ties to the Bowden family. He was Tommy Bowden’s offensive coordinator at Tulane and Clemson before taking over at WVU, where Bobby Bowden was the coach from 1970-75.

Bowden hasn’t decided whether to attend staff or team meetings virtually while he is away.

“We learned to do so many things by Zoom and Facetime during the pandemic that I can be in early morning meetings and talk to our players,” Bowden said. “I don’t think I’ll need to because I’ve got Rich and I don’t want to do those things.

“I want to spend time with my mother during this difficult time and I think that’s important for me to allow myself to pull away and be with her.”

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Terry Bowden with ailing Bobby Bowden as football practice starts