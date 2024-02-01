Terry Beasley, ex-Auburn WR and college football Hall of Famer, dies at 73

AUBURN — Details have emerged regarding the death of Auburn football legend Terry Beasley, whose passing was confirmed by the football program Wednesday evening.

Beasley's death is being initially investigated as a possible suicide, Moody Police Chief Reece Smith told the Montgomery Advertiser on Thursday. Officers arrived at Beasley's residence at approximately 5:20 p.m. CT on Wednesday and found him "with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

"He's been a resident here since I've been here," Smith said of Beasley, who was 73 years old. "I know he's had some struggles over the years with stuff from the NFL."

Beasley spent three seasons at Auburn from 1969-71, shattering the record books for a receiver and helping former AU quarterback Pat Sullivan win the Heisman Trophy in 1971. Sullivan died in December 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The 2,507 receiving yards and 29 receiving touchdowns Beasley collected with the Tigers are both a program record. He's one of two Auburn receivers to ever register a 1,000-yard season, collecting 1,051 and 11 scores on 52 catches in 1970.

Beasley was selected in the first round of the 1971 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent three seasons in the pros before he was forced to retire due to injuries. It's believed Beasley suffered at least 19 concussions during his career, according to a 2013 article from AL.com.

In 2013, Beasley spent time in the intensive care unit due to health issues: "My father needs your help more than ever, he is so sick in I.C.U. He is not doing well and his lungs are not producing oxygen," his daughter said in 2013 through the official Auburn Tigers FaceBook page. "His pacemaker is not doing very well. His brain is in overdrive and cannot control much at all, after years of injuries, abuse, and hard work. His pain management is beyond repair."

Beasley, a Montgomery native who attended Robert E. Lee High School, is one of three former Tigers to have his number retired, along with Sullivan and running back Bo Jackson.

"Mr. Beasley has been a longtime resident of Moody," Smith said. "We really hate to lose him as a citizen of Moody."

Resources for help

This story deals with suicide and mental health issues. If you're in a crisis, there is a federal program designed to help. You can call or text 988 to connect with a trained mental health counselor. The $423 million program replaces the National Suicide Hotline. It is designed to assist callers through an immediate crisis and help them find services in their area for follow-up care.

