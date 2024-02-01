Terry Beasley, Auburn football's all-time leading receiver, dies at 73

AUBURN — Auburn football legend Terry Beasley has died, the program announced Wednesday evening.

He was 73.

Beasley, a Montgomery native, spent three seasons as a receiver with the Tigers from 1969-71, compiling a program-record 2,507 yards and 29 touchdowns on 141 career receptions. His 55 catches, 846 receiving yards and 12 receiving scores helped former Auburn quarterback Pat Sullivan win the Heisman Trophy in 1971.

Auburn has only ever had two receivers have a 1,000-yard season: Beasley in 1970 (1,051) and Ronney Daniels in 1999 (1,068). Beasley went on to have a three-year career in the pros with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the first round of the 1972 NFL Draft. He hauled in 38 passes for 570 yards and three TDs.

Beasley is one of three players to have his jersey number retired at Auburn, joining Sullivan and Bo Jackson.

We've lost one of our all-time greats. One of three Tigers to have their jersey retired.



RIP #88

