'Terror operatives' killed in Jenin mosque air strike, says Israel

Debris outside the mosque following the Israeli strike - Reuters

Israel said on Sunday it had killed “terror operatives” from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank’s Jenin.

The Israeli air strike is at least the second in recent days to hit the West Bank, where violence has surged since Hamas gunmen from Gaza carried out a deadly October 7 rampage in Israel.

Israel said the compound beneath al-Ansar Mosque, in Jenin refugee camp, belonged to operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who were responsible for attacks in recent months.

“Intel was recently received which indicated that the terrorists, (who) were neutralised, were organising an imminent terror attack,” the military said in a statement.

People inspect the damage after an Israeli strike hit a compound beneath a mosque - Reuters

The military released images that it said showed an entrance to a bunker under the mosque. It also released a diagram that it said showed where militants had stored weapons there.

Jenin refugee camp, a Palestinian militant stronghold, was the focus of a major Israeli military operation earlier this year.

Footage on social media, appearing to show the scene of the air strike, showed a gaping hole in one of the mosque’s exterior walls, surrounded by debris.

Several dozen Palestinians were seen assessing the damage, as ambulance sirens blared in the background.

The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said at least one Palestinian was killed and three others were injured. It had earlier said that two people were killed.

Residents of the camp said they received warnings from the Israeli military to stay away from the militants due to an impending incursion into the camp. They said the military did not specify a date.