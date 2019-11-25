Terron Armstead out this week with high ankle sprain

The Saints head into a short week having to replace the left side of their offensive line.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Saints left tackle Terron Armstead will miss Thursday’s game against the Falcons and likely several more after suffering a high ankle sprain in yesterday’s win over the Panthers.

Armstead has entered the dreaded week-to-week phase, which means they have to brace for an absence beyond this week as well.

They were already missing left guard Andrus Peat (out with a broken arm), and he was their backup left tackle when things are normal.

Patrick Omameh subbed for Armstead yesterday, with Nick Easton starting at left guard in Peat’s place.