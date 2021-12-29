Terron Armstead still inactive on first Saints-Panthers Week 17 injury report
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New Orleans Saints did not practice on Wednesday so soon after their Monday night game with the Miami Dolphins, so their first injury report for Week 17’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers is an estimate from the training staff. We’ll have a better idea of various player statuses once they hit the practice field later on Thursday or Friday.
And remember, the injury report doesn’t list players on the COVID-19 list like right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who has been unavailable since Week 10 with a knee issue. He entered COVID protocols last week and his lack of mention here suggests he hasn’t tested out yet. That’s bad news with left tackle Terron Armstead also still on the mend. Here’s what you need to know:
Carolina Panthers injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
LT Cam Erving (calf)
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore (groin)
DNP
S Kenny Robinson (illness)
DNP
Juston Burris (groin)
Limited
LB Jermaine Carter (groin)
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
T Terron Armstead (knee)
DNP
WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest)
DNP
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)
Limited
TE Nick Vannett (ankle)
Limited
1
1