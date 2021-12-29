Terron Armstead still inactive on first Saints-Panthers Week 17 injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read
The New Orleans Saints did not practice on Wednesday so soon after their Monday night game with the Miami Dolphins, so their first injury report for Week 17’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers is an estimate from the training staff. We’ll have a better idea of various player statuses once they hit the practice field later on Thursday or Friday.

And remember, the injury report doesn’t list players on the COVID-19 list like right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who has been unavailable since Week 10 with a knee issue. He entered COVID protocols last week and his lack of mention here suggests he hasn’t tested out yet. That’s bad news with left tackle Terron Armstead also still on the mend. Here’s what you need to know:

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LT Cam Erving (calf)

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin)

DNP

S Kenny Robinson (illness)

DNP

Juston Burris (groin)

Limited

LB Jermaine Carter (groin)

Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

T Terron Armstead (knee)

DNP

WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest)

DNP

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

Limited

TE Nick Vannett (ankle)

Limited

