Terron Armstead says Dolphins ‘have enough to beat anybody’

The Miami Dolphins are keeping busy this offseason. They’ve cut ties with a few players, allowed others to walk in free agency, and filled the holes with a bunch of veteran additions. Up next, the Dolphins will welcome a new rookie class in the 2024 NFL draft.

Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead isn’t too concerned about any of the comings and goings, though. He also doesn’t care much about what’s happening elsewhere in the AFC East.

“We don’t really look at all the other moving pieces within the division, or around the league, because we feel like we have enough,” Armstead said Monday on NFL Network’s NFL Total Access. “We’re talented enough, we’re skilled enough, we’re tough enough, we just have to do. It’s now time to show improvements, to show we can win those big games and live those big moments.

“So it doesn’t matter who’s traded, we don’t look at that, we have enough to beat anybody at full strength, and that’s really our mindset, it’s our mentality. We have that confidence, but we just have to go out and do it.”

The Dolphins climbed to 11-4 during the 2023 season before mounting injuries proved too much to overcome. By the time the playoffs rolled around, Miami was without Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Winkel, and Connor Williams.

While staying healthy would make a massive difference for the team in 2024, it also doesn’t hurt that the reigning AFC East champs have torn up their roster. So far in 2024, the Bills have parted with Stefon Diggs, Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Siran Neal, Gabe Davis, and Dane Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire