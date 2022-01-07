Terron Armstead ruled out vs. Falcons in Week 18, Marcus Davenport questionable
The New Orleans Saints published their final injury report on Friday ahead of Week 18’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, and it’s opening up with some bad news. Three players have been ruled out due to injuries, namely starting left tackle Terron armstead (knee); backup defensive backs Bradley Roby (shoulder) and P.J. Williams (ankle) will also miss this game.
Three more Saints players are questionable while managing injuries: defensive end Marcus Davenport (ankle), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and running back Mark Ingram II (knee). Ingram wasn’t able to practice on Thursday and Friday, while Davenport was a limited participant on Friday after resting the first few days. Ramczyk was limited throughout the week.
As for Atlanta: four players are questionable including tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), running back Qadree Ollison (quadricep), wide receiver Frank Darby (shoulder), and left guard Jalen Mayfield (back). Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 18 injury report:
Atlanta Falcons injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
RB Qadree Ollison (quadricep)
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Frank Darby (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
CB Fabian Moreau (ribs)
Full
Full
Full
G Jalen Mayfield (back)
DNP
DNP
Questionable
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)
DNP
TE Lee Smith (rest)
DNP
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
T Terron Armstead (knee)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Marcus Davenport (ankle)
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DB P.J. Williams (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest)
Limited
Limited
Limited
T Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Ty Montgomery (back)
Limited
Limited
Limited
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
Limited
DNP
DNP
Questionable
QB Taysom Hill (right finger)
Full
Full
Full
