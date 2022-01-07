Terron Armstead ruled out vs. Falcons in Week 18, Marcus Davenport questionable

John Sigler
·2 min read
The New Orleans Saints published their final injury report on Friday ahead of Week 18’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, and it’s opening up with some bad news. Three players have been ruled out due to injuries, namely starting left tackle Terron armstead (knee); backup defensive backs Bradley Roby (shoulder) and P.J. Williams (ankle) will also miss this game.

Three more Saints players are questionable while managing injuries: defensive end Marcus Davenport (ankle), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and running back Mark Ingram II (knee). Ingram wasn’t able to practice on Thursday and Friday, while Davenport was a limited participant on Friday after resting the first few days. Ramczyk was limited throughout the week.

As for Atlanta: four players are questionable including tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), running back Qadree Ollison (quadricep), wide receiver Frank Darby (shoulder), and left guard Jalen Mayfield (back). Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 18 injury report:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

RB Qadree Ollison (quadricep)

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Frank Darby (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

CB Fabian Moreau (ribs)

Full

Full

Full

G Jalen Mayfield (back)

DNP

DNP

Questionable

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

DNP

TE Lee Smith (rest)

DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

T Terron Armstead (knee)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Marcus Davenport (ankle)

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DB P.J. Williams (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest)

Limited

Limited

Limited

T Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Ty Montgomery (back)

Limited

Limited

Limited

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

Limited

DNP

DNP

Questionable

QB Taysom Hill (right finger)

Full

Full

Full

