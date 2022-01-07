Terron Armstead ruled out vs. Falcons in Week 18, Marcus Davenport questionable

The New Orleans Saints published their final injury report on Friday ahead of Week 18’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, and it’s opening up with some bad news. Three players have been ruled out due to injuries, namely starting left tackle Terron armstead (knee); backup defensive backs Bradley Roby (shoulder) and P.J. Williams (ankle) will also miss this game.

Three more Saints players are questionable while managing injuries: defensive end Marcus Davenport (ankle), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and running back Mark Ingram II (knee). Ingram wasn’t able to practice on Thursday and Friday, while Davenport was a limited participant on Friday after resting the first few days. Ramczyk was limited throughout the week.

As for Atlanta: four players are questionable including tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), running back Qadree Ollison (quadricep), wide receiver Frank Darby (shoulder), and left guard Jalen Mayfield (back). Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 18 injury report:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) DNP Limited Limited Questionable RB Qadree Ollison (quadricep) DNP Limited Limited Questionable WR Frank Darby (shoulder) Limited Limited Limited Questionable CB Fabian Moreau (ribs) Full Full Full G Jalen Mayfield (back) DNP DNP Questionable RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) DNP TE Lee Smith (rest) DNP

Follow the Saints Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status T Terron Armstead (knee) DNP DNP DNP Out DE Marcus Davenport (ankle) DNP DNP Limited Questionable CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) DNP DNP DNP Out DB P.J. Williams (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest) Limited Limited Limited T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) Limited Limited Limited Questionable WR Ty Montgomery (back) Limited Limited Limited RB Mark Ingram II (knee) Limited DNP DNP Questionable QB Taysom Hill (right finger) Full Full Full

1

1