Terron Armstead returns to practice, Jevon Holland clears concussion protocol

Before the Dolphins left for Germany this week, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that left tackle Terron Armstead would travel with the team because he could return from injured reserve this week.

Armstead has taken the next step toward that return. He is back at practice on Wednesday, which opens a 21-practice window and makes him eligible to be activated as soon as this Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

In addition to announcing Armstead's practice plan, McDaniel also said on Wednesday that safety Jevon Holland has cleared the concussion protocol. Holland had 52 tackles and three forced fumbles in the first seven games of the season.

The Dolphins also expect to have center Connor Williams, who has missed time with a groin injury, on the practice field and they'll also be monitoring cornerback Xavien Howard and guard Robert Hunt as the week plays out.