Terron Armstead on returning in 2024: I never make any decisions right after the season

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead isn't ready to say whether he'll be back in action next season.

Armstead has dealt with a variety of injuries in recent seasons and he was limited to 11 games in this campaign, including the team's season-ending loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday night. On Monday, Armstead was at the team's facility to clean out his locker and he said he needs to evaluate whether he'll play a 12th season.

"I never make any decisions right after the season. I always take my time," Armstead said, via David Furones of the Miami Herald.

Armstead is signed through the 2026 season and $5 million of his $13.25 million salary is already guaranteed for next year. The rest will become guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year if he is still on the roster at that point.