Terron Armstead remains out of practice, Jaylen Waddle up to full participation

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead missed another practice on Thursday.

Armstead has not practiced since leaving practice on a cart in mid-August and the Dolphins are listing him with back, ankle and knee injuries. Armstead often played last season with limited or no practice time during the week and Friday's injury designations will give more of an idea about this week's outlook.

Kendall Lamm would likely get the call against the Chargers if Armstead is not able to play.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's status moved in a better direction. Waddle was limited by an oblique injury on Wednesday, but moved up to a full session on Thursday.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee) was the only other player out of practice. Cornerback Justin Bethel (knee) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) were the team's limited participants.